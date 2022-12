0 Shares Share

Sport has a habit of catching out advertisers but Quilmes beer from Argentina bet the house on it in this ad which ran in October, pointing out coincidences between 1986 and the (then) forthcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Clever timing too – had Argentina flopped (they lost their first game to Saudi Arabia) most people would have forgotten the ad it by the time of the competition. As it is, it’s gone viral.

MAA prophecy scale: 10.