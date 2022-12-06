Publicis Groupe’s Sadoun gets a new sidekick for 2023, and Levy is starstruck

0 Shares Share

You never know what to expect from Publicis Groupe’s annual “Wishes” film, except that it will be a light-hearted two minutes starring CEO Arthur Sadoun alongside Maurice Lévy, now chairman of the supervisory board.

This year we also get a guest appearance from none other than actor Michael Douglas, who fits right in with the debonair duo. Arthur’s 2023 wish is that we all have a “happy, healthy and protected new year,” putting the spotlight on HPV-related cancer, which Sadoun and Douglas have both been through.

Despite the delivery and the Hollywood star, the film is pretty sobering, and notably more serious than last year’s romp through movie history to dramatise the “wish,” which was that everyone made “incredible memories” thanks to Publicis’ scheme allowing employees to work from anywhere in the world for six weeks a year.

It would be interesting to know how many managed to take advantage of that offer in the tumult of 2022.

Created by Le Truc, in partnership with Prodigious.