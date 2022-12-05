Publicis Groupe launches social agency Boomerang in the UK

0 Shares Share

Boomerang, Publicis Groupe’s Amsterdam-based social-first agency, is opening in the UK, where 15 staff are taking up residence in the Chancery Lane HQ alongside Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo Burnett.

Publicis acquired the ten-year old Boomerang – whose clients include Heineken, Mentos, Spotify, and KLM – in 2021. The agency, which claims to be the biggest social-first creative agency in the Netherlands, is also present in Belgium.

Dutch managing director Pauline Landa moves over from Amsterdam, where she was practice lead, while executive creative director Rico de Lange and other staff are likely to move to London in the coming months. The management team will report to Publicis Groupe UK’s chief production officer, Clare Donald.

Annette King, CEO of Publicis Groupe UK, said: “Making the creative fit for platform is the biggest performance lever available to our clients. Boomerang is an agency with social in its DNA. The Boomerang acquisition has proved to be a great success in The Netherlands and Belgium so we’re bringing this agency to the UK.”

Boomerang founder Bo The said: “Our mission is simple – we help brands become more human by sparking authentic conversations between organisations and their audiences. Our people are all immersed in culture, and help brands tap into what people want and how they want it. We’re excited to bring this know-how to clients in the UK.”

The’s claims are all pretty standard these days; the task for Boomerang is likely to be about working closely with Publicis Groupe’s creative agencies to bolster the social element of the output.