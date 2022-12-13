Ogilvy tastes a bit more Sainsbury’s

0 Shares Share

Has a WPP agency had a big supermarket creative account? Must have at some stage but can’t recall one. Do remember that it was plotting to buy the then Tesco agency The Red Brick Road back in the Sorrell era but Tesco reviewed, moving to Wieden+Kennedy.

Ogilvy though seems to have earned a place in Sainsbury’s CMO Mark Given’s affections, first with a long form AI effort for Argos back in October and now with a timely effort which ran before England’s unavailing tussle with Germany last week.

Sainsbury’s also has the formidable New Commercial Arts on its roster, handling clothing line Tu and Habitat plus some beauty work. All rather unsettling for current main agency Wieden+Kennedy.

Can Sainsbury’s keep all three happy though?