Now Twitter users vote to boot out Musk

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Finance, Media, News, Research 1 day ago

More total barminess from Twitter owner Elon Musk.

He launched a Twitter poll on Sunday (saying he’d abide by the verdict) asking users if he should step down as CEO.

Surprise, surprise 57.5% of 17.5m who responded said ‘Yes.’ Only real surprise is that 42.5% said ‘No.’

Musk (above) then tweeted: “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.”

Musk remains on the hook for $1bn of interest payments after borrowing $13bn of the $44bn he paid for Twitter. Would a new CEO cancel the payments?

Chapter 11 looms…

