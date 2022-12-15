My Ad of the Year: Saatchi UK CCO Franki Goodwin

0 Shares Share

In the spirit of choosing some proper non-purposey advertising I loved the ludicrous (geddit) role of the product at the heart of a big, fun idea.

Hope United was born during the men’s Euros in 2021 and, this year, we brought our fight against online hate to the women’s Euros because we, like many, believe not enough is being done to tackle sexist hate.

While we cheered on our Lionesses, we also used the opportunity to inspire men to take more of the burden and help tackle the issue of online and offline sexism, helping our partners at EE continue to make life online safer and happier for people in the UK.

Franki Goodwin is chief creative officer of Saatchi & Saatchi UK. She is also an executive producer at Western Edge Pictures.