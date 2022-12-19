My Ad of the Year: Rodolphe Pinta of Herezie

0 Shares Share

For Ad of the Year I chose this ad from Belvedere, with the great Daniel Craig. This is the type of commercial that marks an era. Daniel Craig ditches his James Bond costume and gets crazy à la Christopher Walken in the infamous music video from FatBoy Slim featuring Bootsy Collins. A great reference that also takes us back to an earlier era.

For Herezie’s ad of the year, I chose a (really) gory event we made for the launch of the new season of The Boys on Prime Video, called Human Puzzle. “Don’t watch a show, live it!” The event (and the YouTube video) offer the possibility of experiencing the bloodiest and goriest of Prime Video’s universe. The idea was to challenge people to piece together different parts of a human body in a certain amount of time. We worked with the creative studio Accurate Dream, who did an exceptional job of designing a cinema-quality body in record time. Can’t wait for season 4 of The Boys…

*Age restricted watch here.

Rodolphe Pinta is associate creative director of Paris agency Herezie.