My Ad of the Year: Khalid Latif of VMLY&R Health

Posted by: Emma Hall in Agencies, Creative, News 9 hours ago

In a year that was, well, not very funny, I’m choosing a very funny ad called Dirty Talk by Wild Natural Deodorant and BBH. An ad that’s bonkers, climate-change-awareness-raising and eminently shareable. It’s so well written and crafted that it pins you down for a good three minutes without you wanting to open another tab and start searching for pictures of cute racoons. Or something.

VMLY&R Health created something brilliant too. A beautiful, data-driven campaign called Sugar Kids that succeeded in sparking a conversation about children’s excessive sugar consumption in Spain. It went on to inspire a change in law to help. Sweet.

 

Khalid Latif is ECD at VMLY&R Health

