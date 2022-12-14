My Ad of the Year: Jerome Galinha of BETC Paris

0 Shares Share

My pick for Ad of the Year is “Camping” for Twix. It is the kind of object that we were all waiting to come back after months of watching serious content that weighs a bit on you. This ad is both light and a bit stupid but also links back to the craving you have when you enjoy eating Twix. The film doesn’t take itself too seriously, it stays basic with an added element of madness. Brilliant.

My favourite ad from BETC Paris is “Oodyssey” for Veet Men. Who would have thought that a client like Reckitt would have been able to approve that. Ballsy.

Jerome Galinha is an executive creative director at BETC Paris.