My Ad of the Year: Jasmine Loignon of Publicis Luxe

I think the Mugler SS22 show film was particularly outstanding, although not an ad, it had all the ingredients of a perfect blockbuster. A hard crush. Setting the stage, no pun intended, with a great tone, featuring strong, powerful women, and great craft. It had all the right ingredients for a buzzable campaign.

There’s an unbridled joy in Love is All. A true celebration of unity, and timeless love. It really had a standout moment when it was released post covid. The famous roster feel like they are part of something bigger, I think Cartier and Publicis did a great job of breaking the classic codes of what you expect in luxury.

Jasmine Loignon is ECD at Publicis Luxe.