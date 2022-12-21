My Ad of the Year: Andy Nairn of Lucky Generals

0 Shares Share

I’m sure I won’t be alone in choosing CALM’s “Last photo” as my campaign of the year. Literally devastating in its insight, simplicity and impact it is the perfect proof of the power of a great idea, in this case in the service of a great cause.

In terms of our own work, I hate to pick a favourite child. So I will leave it up to the general public. Our Super Bowl spot for Amazon, starring Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, has just been named 2022’s most viewed ad in the world, by You Tube. It’s the 4th time we have achieved this, so I can’t really argue with that.

Andy Nairn is a founding partner of Lucky Generals.