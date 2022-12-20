My Ad of the Year: AKQA Group CEO Ajaz Ahmed

0 Shares Share

Some argue it’s already here, but the time will inevitably arrive when AI is undeniably able to express significantly more creativity and emotion than the mostly unimaginative advertising produced by humans today. In the meantime, some of the best ‘advertising’ work is the trailer, promotional content for a film, that’s adept at building buzz, driving demand and creating anticipation — the same goals all brands are after.

The official teaser trailer for the forthcoming release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie from studio ILLUMINATION and Nintendo is two minutes of perfection to ensure the entertainment industry continues to thrive and grow.

Ajaz Ahmed is global CEO of AKQA Group.