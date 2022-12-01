Mother opens Berlin office and goes back to Droga5 New York for another CCO

Now that – post Brexit – it’s harder to hire European talent, it makes sense to open up shop in the EU.

Mother has done just that, with a new Berlin office led by chief creative officer Alexander Nowak, who previously worked at Droga5 New York as the creative partner of Mother’s new(ish) London CCO, Felix Richter.

Born and raised in Germany, Nowak has spent almost his entire career at Droga5 New York where he worked on campaigns for brands including Google, Under Armour, Hennessy and Lululemon. With more than 60 Cannes Lions to his name, including two consecutive Grand Prix, he was named Ad Age’s creative director of the year in 2017.

Nowak said: “I want to create an environment that attracts the best talent from around the world to Berlin, no matter what seniority level or background. Mother Berlin will radiate radical positivity.”

The Mother empire now spans Shanghai, New York and LA, as well as the London HQ and now Berlin. Plus there’s offshoot agency The Or, and Mother Design.

Mother’s global CEO, Michael Wall, said: “We’ve long admired the values and traditions of German business. We believe we can become a successful destination for creative-minded talent and clients in a market which is both a gateway to Europe and so important in its own right.”

Katie Mackay-Sinclair, a partner at Mother, said: “We are so happy that Alex and Felix are being reunited; albeit in different cities. When we decided to open in Europe, there was nowhere else we wanted to be; Berlin thrills us and is increasingly the destination for young creative minds from Europe and beyond.”

The German economy is suffering easily as much as the UK economy, but Mother Berlin has a glamour about it that will surely attract talent. No clients named as yet, and it looks like the London office will provide the management support to start with.