MAA Ad of the Week: Taco Bell by The Or

Posted by: Stephen Foster

The Or is Mother’s other agency (geddit) and seems agreeably determined to be even wackier than its distinguished parent.

This ad by YouTuber anOnymoose ran just once as it was plugging a free taco offer on December 13, taking a leaf out of Apple’s famous ‘1984’ book which launched the Mac (a somewhat bigger event to be fair.) Actually the Apple ad ran twice, once where it was unlikely to be seen in 1983 prior to its official Super Bowl debut, because then it could enter 1984 awards.

The Or’s mission is to grab attention for challenger brands which, to a degree, the mighty Taco Bell is in the UK.

Job done then.

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

