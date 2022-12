0 Shares Share

It’s not often these days that an ad makes you smile but Arsenal ‘Invincible’ Ray Parlour for the club’s Retro clothing line does. The more so if you recall some of the more pompous outpourings of creative directors of various ilks. Creative by Weirdo.

Full of nice touches: just noticed the moustachio’d mannequin, based on a certain goalie I believe.

Should make even Spurs fans simile – maybe not.