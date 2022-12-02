Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Posten by Pol

Posted by: Stephen Foster

So here we have that ((well-intentioned) fabricator of over-consumption Santa Claus and long-suffering Mother Earth, who’s finally reached the end of her tether.

Can they get it together again and save the world?

Another ambitious Christmas effort from Norway postal service Posten and agency Pol. Ostensibly to castigate those Norwegian companies falling down on emissions promises.

Enough to make you want to end it all in the nearest fjord? A bit but it gets the message across strongly enough. Even sparked the approbation of that trenchant critic of adland follies George Parker (see comments.) And you can’t say fairer than that.

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

