‘Long Live the Prince’ creative leaves House337 and takes his Grand Prix to VCCP

VCCP has poached Richard Nott, the creative leader behind Engine’s Grand Prix-winning “Long Live the Prince” campaign. The work introduced an adult version of footballer Kiyan Prince, who was a victim of knife violence aged 15, into the FIFA metaverse.

As well as the Titanium Grand Prix at Cannes, the campaign also won Black and Yellow pencils at D&AD, and picked up top awards at The One Show, British Arrows, Creative Circle, Campaign BIG and DMA.

With all those awards, Nott was ripe for a career boost. When Engine rebranded as House 337 earlier this year, the decision was made not to appoint a single creative leader at the agency, leaving him with nowhere to go internally, even if he had wanted to stay.

Jonny Parker and Chris Birch, ECDs at VCCP London added: “Richard Nott. Big time global award winner. Lovely human (that’s important). Long Live the Prince is one of our favourite ideas of the last few years. We’re absolutely chuffed to have such a brilliant, accomplished and hugely ambitious creative talent join our gang.”

Nott said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining VCCP. From my very first conversations with Chris and Jonny, and with Darren, it felt like the perfect fit. Ambitious creatives, ambitious clients – who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”