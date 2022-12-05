Don't Miss

H&M unwraps Christmas with giant advent calendar

Out of Home, at its best, has the rare capacity to cheer people up and there’s certainly a need for that this Christmas.

H&M has a giant 218 sqm advent calendar on view in trendy Shoreditch, revealing new H&M goodies each day – ‘Unwrap the Magic.’ Mural by Maddalena Carrai for Mural Republic, media by the7stars and OOH agency Kinetic.

H&M media lead Hannah Townsend says: “December is such a busy time of the year for a brand and here at H&M we knew we needed to go big in order to cut through and make an impact this Holiday season. We are a brand with a broad range of customers and the advent calendar mural allows us to showcase an array of products in a festive, fun and innovative way.”

MAA creative scale: 8.

