Don't Miss

Happy Christmas – and a generous New Year

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, Media, News, Partner Content, PR, Sponsored 12 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Every year is different and, after Covid, nothing should surprise us. But 2022 certainly did and, mostly, not in a good way. But there were bright spots for many of us and MAA, embarking on its second decade, had a good year in terms of readers and overall performance.

I’d like to thank all our readers, especially our Partner Content supporters, and the wonderful team here including co-editor Emma Hall and design and tech wizard Eddie Kremanis of Kree Media.

It’s especially satisfying to remain a free website in this age of paywalls and those many individuals and companies that support us with donations are playing a key role in this mission. Times are tight but please donate if you can.

Have a wonderful holiday and maybe a better (less interesting as the Chinese might put it) 2023.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.