Happy Christmas – and a generous New Year

Every year is different and, after Covid, nothing should surprise us. But 2022 certainly did and, mostly, not in a good way. But there were bright spots for many of us and MAA, embarking on its second decade, had a good year in terms of readers and overall performance.

I’d like to thank all our readers, especially our Partner Content supporters, and the wonderful team here including co-editor Emma Hall and design and tech wizard Eddie Kremanis of Kree Media.

It’s especially satisfying to remain a free website in this age of paywalls and those many individuals and companies that support us with donations are playing a key role in this mission. Times are tight but please donate if you can.

Have a wonderful holiday and maybe a better (less interesting as the Chinese might put it) 2023.