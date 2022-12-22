Don't Miss

Gousto recipes ‘steals the show’ as Mother serves up movie-themed ads

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 8 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Dinner takes centre stage in Mother’s new campaign for recipe delivery service Gousto. Launching on Christmas Day, it shows Gousto’s meals upstaging the dramatic on-screen performances in a costume drama.

The outdoor work creates headlines that apply to both film genres and Gousto dishes (, while the radio takes on the language of movie trailers. Media is by the7stars.

 

Anna Greene, VP brand, insights & strategy at Gousto, said: “Steal the Show is giving dinner its rightful place back as the evening’s headline attraction and getting people to turn their attentions away from the telly. This isn’t just about winning in the recipe box category, we’re staking our claim on dinnertime.”

Matt Tanter, Mother’s head of strategy, said: “Over the past few years the question of ‘what’s for dinner?’ has been overshadowed by ‘what shall we watch?’ in many households. With modern life seeing us slumped on the sofa, Netflix and an uninspiring bowl of whatever. Steal the Show wants to put dinner back at top billing.”

MAA creative scale: 6.5

 

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.