EssenceMediacom’s Krichefski to be next IPA president

EssenceMediacom global COO Josh Krichefski has been nominated as IPA President-elect to succeed Julian Douglas, vice chairman of VCCP. The election will take place at the IPA AGM in March next year. The IPA represents UK creative and media agencies.

Krichefski was chosen following a formal three-month selection process led by former President Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient, who headed up the Presidential Nominating Committee.

Vaz says: “I could not be more delighted that Josh has agreed to take on this role. He is the perfect person to lead our industry as we start the second quarter of 2023. Josh’s energy and passion for our business will be invaluable in helping us all make the most of the opportunities that next year will inevitably bring. I know he will be an outstanding President.”

Krichefski says: “I am truly honoured to have been chosen as the next President of the IPA. I look forward to building on the outstanding work of my predecessors in championing our industry, its creativity and its impact in the world. We are living through an extraordinarily disruptive period which is reshaping the economic, social and natural environment. How we continue to adapt as an industry is absolutely crucial as to how we, and our clients, will survive and prosper in the years ahead.”

