Dentsu Creative raids McCann again, this time for UK CSO

Theo Izzard-Brown, the CSO at McCann London, will move to Dentsu Creative UK next summer to take up the same role.

He will join Jessica Tamsedge, who also recently announced a move from McCann to Dentsu, where she will be UK CEO. At Dentsu, Izzard-Brown will work on clients including Heinz, DAZN, Waitrose, The Co-operative Bank, Vodafone, Kellogg’s, Halfords and Generali.

Dentsu Creative UK has been looking for a new CSO for a while. In the interim, the role has been filled by Patricia McDonald, the agency’s global head of strategy. She will continue to oversee UK strategy until Izzard-Brown arrives in June.

Izzard-Brown said: “This role presents a unique opportunity to imagine the kind of a business Dentsu Creative can and should be for the UK market. With its deep bench of cross-disciplinary expertise all under one roof, my gut tells me Dentsu Creative holds the winning hand.”

As well as strategy, Izzard-Brown is known for his pitch-winning talents. At McCann he was instrumental in bringing many new clients on board, including Reckitt, Pernod Ricard’s Chivas and Gin portfolio, and Just Eat. He was previously at Wieden + Kennedy London.

McCann, meanwhile, is also building a new management team. Jemima Monies recently moved from adam&eveDDB to become COO, while earlier this year Polly McMorrow joined as CEO from BBH and Nusara Chinnaphasaen joined from W+K as head of strategy.