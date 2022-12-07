Crayola and dentsuMB scoop top global Effie

0 Shares Share

Crayola, dentsuMB, and Golin PR’s “Color Yourself into the World” won the Iridium Effie and was named the most effective campaign in the world at the second annual Global Best of the Best Effie Awards. (Not sure what iridium is exactly but no doubt it’s valuable.)

The work also won the Global Grand Effie Award in the Product/Service Launch category, and previously won a Gold Effie in the 2021 Effie Awards US competition.

The 2022 competition was open to 2021 Gold and Grand Effie winners from all regional and national Effie Awards programs around the world. Out of 60 Global Grand contenders, 12 emerged as Global Grand Effie winners.

Effie Worldwide CEO Traci Alford says: “The Global Best of the Best Effies are just that. They represent the very best of our industry globally. Not only have this year’s Global Grand winners proven themselves to be effective across Effie’s framework and achieved top recognitions locally, but they have continued to impress and inspire global juries through two competitive rounds of review, proving that their ideas transcended borders.”

Global Grand Effies were awarded to:

· Brand Experience-Services: Sphera Group’s KFC and McCann Worldgroup Romania “Killer Discounts,” with UM Romania and Golin Romania

· Consumer Goods & Telecom: Spark New Zealand’s Skinny and Colenso BBDO “Friendvertising,” with PHD Media, Platform 29, Good Oil, and Liquid Studios

· Finance: United Commercial Bank and ACI Logistics’s UCash & Shwapno and Grey Advertising Bangladesh “Project AgroBanking”

· Food & Beverage: AB InBev’s Cerveza Victoria and Ogilvy Mexico “Icnocuícatl,” with Media Monks Mexico, Mediacom Mexico, draftLine Mexico, and Trendsétera de Mexico

· Government, Institutional & Recruitment: New Zealand Government and Clemenger BBDO “Unite Against COVID-19,” with OMD New Zealand

· Media Idea / Innovation: Tinder and 72andSunny Los Angeles “Swipe Night” with M ss ng P eces, Cabin Editing Company, Q Dept, and MPC

· Positive Change: Environmental – Brands: Reckitt-Finish and Havas Turkey “Water Index,” with Bee Istanbul, 3 Dots, Circus, and Cora Communications

· Product/Service Launch: Crayola, dentsuMB, and Golin PR “Color Yourself Into The World,” with Subvoyant

· Restaurants: Burger King and INGO Stockholm “Moldy Whopper,” with DAVID Miami and Publicis

· Sustained Success – Products: Beam Suntory Australia’s Canadian Club and The Monkeys “How long-term brand building led to the 3 most successful years in Canadian Club history”

· Sustained Success – Services: NRMA Insurance and The Monkeys “How commitment to brand building drove one of the market’s greatest comebacks”

· Transportation, Travel & Tourism: Business Iceland, SS+K, and M&C Saatchi Group “Looks Like You Need to Let it Out,” with Peel Iceland, M&C Saatchi Talk, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America, and Skot Productions

Global Multi-Region Effie Winner

Global Effie Award winners for the year’s most effective marketing ideas that worked in multiple markets worldwide were also announced.

Colgate Palmolive and WPP Red Fuse won the Gold Effie in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods category for Colgate’s “Protecting the world’s biggest brand with a smile,” with Wavemaker and Design Bridge.