Coca-Cola goes for content over commercials this Christmas, streaming now on Amazon Prime

No “iconic” Christmas ad from Coca-Cola this year. Instead, there’s a three-part series of 10 minute films called “Christmas Always Finds Its Way” on Amazon Prime.

Based on the idea that families like to sit down and watch movies together at Christmas, Coca-Cola is banking on the popularity of streaming to get its festive message across.

Created by WPP’s bespoke agency OpenX, with help from Grey, and veteran Hollywood producer Ron Howard, it builds on the “Real Magic” platform that was launched last year.

MAA creative scale: Judgement withheld – 30 minutes is too long to watch right now.