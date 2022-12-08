Don't Miss

Coca-Cola goes for content over commercials this Christmas, streaming now on Amazon Prime

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Creative, News 5 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

No “iconic” Christmas ad from Coca-Cola this year. Instead, there’s a three-part series of 10 minute films called “Christmas Always Finds Its Way” on Amazon Prime.

Based on the idea that families like to sit down and watch movies together at Christmas, Coca-Cola is banking on the popularity of streaming to get its festive message across.

Created by WPP’s bespoke agency OpenX, with help from Grey, and veteran Hollywood producer Ron Howard, it builds on the “Real Magic” platform that was launched last year.

MAA creative scale: Judgement withheld – 30 minutes is too long to watch right now.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.