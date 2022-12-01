Apple makes its disability pitch in impeccable new film

0 Shares Share

Apple usually nails it and its new ad for International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December 3, showcasing its disability features (I was completely unaware any of these existed) is another in an impressive canon.

These days Apple seems to have added warmth to its customary tech glossiness, handy for such a massive company.

Created in-house by a team in London that now includes former Engine boss Jim Moffatt and group CD Alice Tonge from 4Creative, ‘The Greatest’ is directed by Kim Gehrig for Somesuch and partly devised by the performers.

Apple, of course, has the money-fuelled firepower to do more or less what it wants – not an option open to most other advertisers, even big companies who are now often reduced to shorter, more modest formats as they pour money away into digital.

Apple knows the power of film though. Nearly every ad is a positive dividend for its reputation.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.