Fearsome kids take over in Warner Hotels brand refresh

Ads for holidays aimed solely at adults (usually of a certain vintage) generally feature improbably retouched oldies sipping something fizzy as the sun sets somewhere nice (even if it’s in England.)

So well done Warner Hotels, which offers adults-only short breaks, and agency Now for going off-piste; in this case showing what a nightmare kids on holiday can be in a new campaign breaking after Christmas.

Warner MD Simon Thompson says: “For our new brand campaign launch, we wanted to create something with real stand-out. This new campaign is unlike anything we’ve done before. We think the distinctive creative concept and dramatic execution will grab our audience’s attention and hopefully ensure they consider Warner when they plan their next UK break.”

NOW CCO Ben da Costa says: “I love my kids, but not other people’s when they’re kicking my plane seat. With families cooped up together, what better way to remind the adults that there is a place designed exclusively for them. An extreme imagining of what children at a Warner Hotel might be like. Thank you to our clients for going with us on this child-free rollercoaster.”

MAA creative scale: 8.