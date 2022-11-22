WPP launches archive celebrating Jeremy Bullmore

0 Shares Share

WPP has launched an online archive in honour of Jeremy Bullmore, long-serving chairman of JWT and a WPP director. Bullmore is 93 this week.

The archive includes various of Jeremy’s works: always an elegant writer this ranged from learned tomes on advertising to his stints as agony aunt for Campaign and Management Today.

Bullmore began his career as a copywriter at JWT in 1954, then the UK outpost of the venerable American agency. JWT was credited, among other things like launching numerous successful brands, with introducing preppy button down shirts to London – Jeremy’s customary attire.

When Martin Sorrell’s nascent WPP bought JWT in 1987 Bullmore didn’t skulk in his tent but took up residence at WPP HQ in Farm Street, Mayfair, providing an intellectual coating for what many in adland regarded as the modern version of invasion by a barbarian horde (albeit not an especially numerous one.)

But Jeremy has always been sincere in his belief in what advertising can do (and can’t) and never afraid to move with the times, however turbulent. He richly deserves his archive.

Here he is with former JWT colleague Stephen King back in 1974 on brands.