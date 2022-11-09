Don't Miss

What does John Lewis have in store for Christmas?

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 22 hours ago 0

Adam&eveDDB’s John Lewis Christmas ad should land tomorrow (Thursday) and here’s a taster.

Funny? Emotional? Is the guy on the skateboard homeless?

Good taster anyway.

