The Or hires Droga5 star creative duo as its new ECDs

Mother spin-off The Or has raided Droga5 to recruit a new duo as executive creative directors.

Dan Morris and Charlene Chandrasekaran replace the agency’s original ECD, Kyle Harman-Turner, who left earlier in the year to work on a climate change project and is now a creative director at Uncommon.

The Or’s clients include Bloom & Wild, Harry’s, Gorillas, Waze, Taco Bell, Grundig and YouTube

Dan and Charlene joined Droga5 in 2016 and worked on some of the agency’s higher profile work including the Barclaycard’s “Crystal Barn” ad, and a real life slow motion marathon for the launch of the Baywatch movie.

The duo joined BBH in 2010 straight out of the Watford advertising course. In their time at the Publicis Groupe agency they worked on campaigns including Lynx and St John’s Ambulance.

Dan and Charlene said: “We’re taking everything we’ve learnt in our near 15 years to help shape The Or. This includes how to write a 72 minute screenplay about the life of a hamburger. And how to build virtual smog. To say we’re excited is truly an understatement.”

Robert Saville said: “The Or could have been created with Dan and Charlene in mind. The moment we met them, we knew we had to work together. They don’t think like other folk. And they have an energy and an enthusiasm that needs its very own big space. I’m so excited to see what kind and place they create alongside Sarah, Metz and Paulo. It’ll definitely be fresh.”

The Or has had a bit of a bumpy start. It originally launched in 2020 as Other, before legal action forced a name change, and then founding ECD Harman-Turner departed. But it’s got some decent clients and a determination to do things differently, plus the new ECDs look like they will fit right in.