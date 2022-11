0 Shares Share

Campaign reckons the AA (Automobile Association as was) has gone to The Gate, the main creative agency in the MSQ marcoms network.

If so it’s quite a coup for the Gate, especially so as the competition included New Commercial Arts and Anomaly London.

NCA founders James Murphy and David Golding also co-founded adam&eveDDB which handled the AA for the best part of a decade (above.)

No official word yet so let’s what happens.