Talon America wins Krystal Restaurants

0 Shares Share

Breaking into America is hard but UK-based independent Out of Home media agency Talon America has made a step forward, winning southern-based chain Krystal Restaurants which operates in around 300 locations.

Talon will use its tech platform to drive foot traffic and sales to specific restaurant locations.

Kystal CMO Casey Terrell says: “As we continue to expand our restaurant locations and menu offerings, we’re refocusing our investments in OOH as an integral part of our omnichannel strategy for driving awareness, engagement and conversion. We’re impressed with Talon’s OOH expertise, data, and technology capabilities that can deliver precision targeting and measurable performance outcomes in creative OOH campaigns to support our growth.”

Talon has offices in London, Manchester, Dublin, New York and San Diego, plus several other US cities, and has built an OOH planning and buying network covering US, EMEA, Asia and Latin America.