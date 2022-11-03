Sainsbury’s gives us an early taste of Christmas

0 Shares Share

It’s not that long ago that open warfare broke out between Omnicom siblings AMV BBDO and adam&eveDDB at Christmas, both of them wheeling out the heaviest of guns for Sainsbury’s and John Lewis respectively. Sainsbury’s even re-staged the supposed Great War Christmas footballing truce on one memorable occasion.

What they have in store for us this Christmas we know not but here’s a clue from Sainsbury’s, courtesy of Wieden+Kennedy we assume, although New Commercial arts is lurking dangerously in the wings.

With TV person Alison Hammond.

Um, can’t wait.

PS There have already been Tweets complaining that white people seem to have been banned from ads, especially at Christmas. One for Elon Musk to mull over when he has a minute.