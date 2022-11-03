Don't Miss

Sainsbury’s gives us an early taste of Christmas

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 17 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

It’s not that long ago that open warfare broke out between Omnicom siblings AMV BBDO and adam&eveDDB at Christmas, both of them wheeling out the heaviest of guns for Sainsbury’s and John Lewis respectively. Sainsbury’s even re-staged the supposed Great War Christmas footballing truce on one memorable occasion.

What they have in store for us this Christmas we know not but here’s a clue from Sainsbury’s, courtesy of Wieden+Kennedy we assume, although New Commercial arts is lurking dangerously in the wings.

With TV person Alison Hammond.

Um, can’t wait.

PS There have already been Tweets complaining that white people seem to have been banned from ads, especially at Christmas. One for Elon Musk to mull over when he has a minute.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.