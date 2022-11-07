O2’s ‘Snowgran’ and the gift of data make Christmas special

0 Shares Share

VCCP’s Christmas campaign for O2 tackles the issue of “data poverty” by offering one million GB of free data to people who need it.

The TV ad to promote the offer is an opportunity to tell a heartwarming Christmas tale. It stars a disconnected “Snowgran” who is rescued from loneliness by O2 mascot Bubl and friend when they give her an O2 Christmas SIM card. These free cards will be available via an application process online and in store.

Simon Groves, director of brand & marcomms at Virgin Media O2, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis deepening, we’re helping even more people stay connected. Our Christmas campaign combines festive spirit with action by raising awareness of the National Databank and the free O2 data that’s available to help those most in need stay connected over the festive period.”

Jonny Parker and Chris Birch, ECDs at VCCP London, said: “We’re very proud to be launching a campaign that goes well beyond talking about an issue but actually does something to help those who need it. The Snowgran is a beautiful, icy yet warm, story of connection when people most need it – at Christmas.”

An extensive media drive has been planned and executed by Havas Media.

The ad’s tone is a little downbeat, but extra points for offering practical help with connectivity during the cost of living crisis.

MAA creative scale: 7