Mother’s The Or wins ambitious Harry’s

0 Shares Share

Mother spin-off The Or has won razor brand Harry’s as it moves into the men’s skincare market and tries to expand across Europe. The Or won a three-way pitch.

The Or specialises in challenger brands with delivery service Gorillas and Blooom & Wild among its clients. Harry’s is now owned by Wilkinson Sword.

Paulo Salomao, business leader & co-founder at The Or says: “There’s certainly something about Harry’s. The brand was built by great founders, with wholesome values, on a mission to make great razors at affordable prices.

“That story isn’t as widespread at it should be here in the UK. The chance to take what’s bottled up inside that company, and connect it to men everywhere in the UK, is going to be fun.”