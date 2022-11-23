Don't Miss

Mondelez urges passionate Italian fans to support Canada in the World Cup

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 16 hours ago 0

Canada faces Belgium today in its first 2022 World Cup match for 36 years. Meanwhile the Italians – whose team haven’t made the finals since Brazil 2014 – can only look on.

Mondelez cheesy snack brand Fonzies, which sponsors the Italy team, has decided to encourage football-mad Italians to lend their support to Canada instead. In Canada, football is only the eighth favourite sport; it’s even less popular than curling.

Dentsu Creative’s campaign includes a whole fan training programme to help Italians learn how to become real Canadian supporters, teaching the appropriate chants and correct player name pronunciation.

Riccardo Fregoso, chief creative officer of Dentsu Creative Italy, said: “The power of Italian cheering cannot be held back for the second time in a row, and with Fonzies we have found an outlet for all our passion. Italians fans are ready to answer the call!”

Good to see someone having fun with the World Cup.

MAA creative scale: 7

