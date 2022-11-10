Mind the apps as McDonald’s launches Christmas charmer

0 Shares Share

McDonald’s is one of those advertisers that sets the bar at Christmas – indeed at any time – and this year it’s with the ‘Alternative Christmas List,’ once again from trusty Leo Burnett.

The campaign is based on an app which contains numerous “mobile experiences,” hence the rather mystifying instruction to be “reindeer ready.” There aren’t any such beasts in the ad.

Ultimately, though, does the film from ace director Tom Hooper do the business?

McDonald’s CMO Michelle Graham-Clare says: “We know this Christmas isn’t going to be a normal one for many families across the UK and Ireland, so it’s more important than ever that we’re there to support our customers in their preparations to get Reindeer Ready.

“We’re proud to launch The Alternative Christmas List, which will provide many families across the UK with free, fun activities in the lead-up to the big day, but to also be supporting our charity partner BBC Children in Need with much-needed funds at a time when they need it most.”

So more good works and that figures – although there’s something slightly depressing about apps invading Christmas too.

The film has charm though and the cover of Yazoo’s ‘Only You’ might be the ad track to break through this year.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.