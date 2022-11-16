Don't Miss

McDonald’s goes for World Cup without the football

Posted by: Stephen Foster

McDonald’s presumably expects to do pretty good business during a World Cup and its first truly global campaign, while not directly football-related, is clearly timed for it. There are even chaps in traditional Arab dress.

From Wieden+Kennedy New York.

Supposedly TikTok friendly (brands should watch out with TikTok, social media has a habit of biting you these days.)

One of those campaigns where your first reaction is: is that it? But actually its artlessness is quite clever; it’s global (so that’s a language issue) and they’re obviously aiming for a kind of “Whassup” Budweiser effect.

McDonald’s is on a roll at the moment and this should keep things moving.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.

