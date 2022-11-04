Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: a surprise winner from Sports Direct

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

This is a cheat really as it’s a mash-up of three shorter Christmas ads for Sports Direct – created in-house it seems – but they’re funny, different and, with a World Cup on the horizon, timely. They’ve already garnered yards of mainstream coverage.

Helped by the presence in two of them of the great Eric Cantona, who’s nearly as good at ads as he was at football.

The footballers all do their stuff – a second career as a presenter clearly beckons Mason Mount – but it’s Cantona, even declining to pass the salt to Thierry Henry, who walks off with the ballon d’or.

Mike Ashley’s crew teaching established advertisers how to do it – who’d’a thought it.

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

