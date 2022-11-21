Louis Vuitton scores with World Cup dream team

0 Shares Share

The most striking image from the World Cup so far – which started yesterday with rather a whimper – is this of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (not usually regarded as the best pals) playing chess on and for Louis Vuitton. Photographed by the great Annie Leibovitz.

Photoshopped it seems although they were both in the same studio – but who cares?

Shame some of the ads remind us that “Victory is a state of mind,” one of those fatuous statements beloved of advertisers. These’s a bit more to it than that, especially with these two.

But good to see great photography taking centre stage.