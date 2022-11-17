Don't Miss

Louis Vuitton goes full bonkers luxury for Christmas 2022

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Creative, News 14 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

This Christmas, most brands are bending over backwards to avoid looking like they are promoting consumerism.

It’s surprisingly easy for retailers to skirt around the issue of flogging stuff, but for luxury brands there’s no point hiding the fact that they are all about exclusivity and expense. Anyway, they sell dreams and lifestyles, rather than products.

Louis Vuitton, with help from French production house La\Pac, has created a suitably bonkers spot that, like Lucky General’s Amazon ad, centres on a snow dome.

There’s a story in there somewhere about two characters called Teddy and Vivienne who are wandering around a Louis Vuitton winter wonderland, conjured up in a young boy’s imagination. It’s purpose-free escapism.

MAA creative scale: 6.5

 

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.