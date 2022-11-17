Louis Vuitton goes full bonkers luxury for Christmas 2022

0 Shares Share

This Christmas, most brands are bending over backwards to avoid looking like they are promoting consumerism.

It’s surprisingly easy for retailers to skirt around the issue of flogging stuff, but for luxury brands there’s no point hiding the fact that they are all about exclusivity and expense. Anyway, they sell dreams and lifestyles, rather than products.

Louis Vuitton, with help from French production house La\Pac, has created a suitably bonkers spot that, like Lucky General’s Amazon ad, centres on a snow dome.

There’s a story in there somewhere about two characters called Teddy and Vivienne who are wandering around a Louis Vuitton winter wonderland, conjured up in a young boy’s imagination. It’s purpose-free escapism.

MAA creative scale: 6.5