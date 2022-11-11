Lil Nas X stars for Coach on Ocean’s Piccadilly Lights

0 Shares Share

The plethora of Christmas ads on TV aren’t the only current manifestations of creativity. US-based global fashion house Coach’s 3D animated film on Ocean Outdoor’s flagship Piccadilly Lights digital screen in London is garnering plenty of attention in rainy London.

Using Ocean’s 3D technology, the Coach campaign features rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X. In ‘Courage to be Real’ the Coach ambassador moves through doors representing the struggles he has faced: from fear and self-doubt to judgment from others. The sequence concludes with Lil Nas X looking over Piccadilly Circus performing, inviting people to transcend their limits and express who they really are.