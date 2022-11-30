Leading OOH media agency Talon rebrands to major on global scale and ambitions

0 Shares Share

Global independent Out of Home media agency Talon is rebranding with ‘Think Outside,’ emphasising its increased global scale as the biggest OOH independent media agency worldwide.

Approaching its tenth year, Talon works with global brands including Diageo, BBC, and McDonald’s and leading media agencies Omnicom, Havas, and Stagwell.

As part of the rebrand, all existing Talon brands will be brought together including its creative arm, Grand Visual, and Plexus – the biggest independent global OOH planning and buying network covering 100 markets internationally – which will rebrand to Talon International.

The rebrand underlines OOH’s transformation from legacy medium to one that is data-driven, creative, and measurable.

So far this year the company has added to its global presence with new offices in North America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and secured new investment from Equistone Partners Europe for strategic acquisitions and more technological innovation.

Chief sales and marketing officer Sarah Parkes says: “Talon has changed a lot in the last nine years, from our humble beginnings as an independent challenger brand in the UK OOH specialist market to where we are now – the largest independent global OOH agency with an ever-increasing international footprint.

“We’ve invested in our people, in building market leading proprietary technology, and now we have further invested in our brand. Re-booting our brand look, feel and tone of voice takes Talon’s unique energy and spirit out into the world, and brings the Talon global family together with one voice.”