KFC shows the World Cup doesn’t have to be toxic for brands

Thanks to the winter scheduling and the cost of living crisis, much of this year’s World Cup will probably be watched from the sofa.

KFC, which is sponsoring ITV’s coverage of the event, has created a series 13 idents with agency Mother to promote its delivery service for couch potatoes. Each one shows people struggling to bring their KFCs home, offering up delivery (via Just Eat, Deliveroo, Uber Eats) as only the sensible option.

An OOH campaign carries the same message: “And that’s why there’s KFC delivery.”

There’s also a KFC pub in Hammersmith, London, which will show the football, serve beer and deliver fried chicken to your table. It’s called (what else?) “The Colonel’s Arms.”

KFC will also be hijacking other brands’ OOH ads, placing posters next to brands that are perfectly accompanied by KFC Delivery, for example, PlayStation’s launch of God of War: Ragnarok.

Jack Hinchliffe, chief marketing officer of KFC UK&Ireland, said: “We tell people to make themselves comfortable when in our restaurants, but in reality, there’s no place like home. So put those feet up, turn on the TV and enjoy. After all, that’s why there’s KFC Delivery.”

As ever with Mother and KFC, it’s a playful and well-targeted campaign.

MAA creative scale: 8