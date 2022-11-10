Kevin the Carrot is ‘Home Alone’ in Aldi’s Christmas parody

0 Shares Share

Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot has become a perennial Christmas favourite, and in this year’s ad he takes on the mantle of Macaulay Culkin’s character Kevin in Home Alone.

Kevin’s family all fly off to Paris leaving him to protect the Christmas meal from intruders.

Adam Zavalis, marketing director of Aldi UK, said: “Christmas celebrates the joy of being with loved ones and this year more than ever we all need a bit of light entertainment as we celebrate the season together. It wouldn’t be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens, and… we welcome him back for the seventh year.”

Dave Price, chief creative officer at McCann Manchester, said: “This year may be our biggest carrot tale yet. The story is action packed with a couple of twists along the way. I’m really hoping Kevin will raise a few smiles this Christmas and leave a lasting impression.”

McCann has stepped up the entertainment value yet again, especially with the amusing mishap at the end. And it all kicked off at the weekend with a very good parody of a Nike World Cup ad.

Aldi is supporting community charity Neighbourly, which is also getting a boost from M&S this year.

MAA creative scale: 8