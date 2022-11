Just add snow: Apple AirPods shares the joy with Christmas in Buenos Aires

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab went to Buenos Aires to make a sunny Christmas commercial, and luckily local superstar director Juan Cabral was around to make it work.

Two hot, bored people link up to the AirPods Pro audio sharing feature, and suddenly they are dancing around the city, kicking up a snowstorm as they “share the joy.”

Apple does this type of random, imaginative creative work so well – it’s why millions are still prepared to pay a premium for their products.

MAA creative scale: 8