ITVX and Uncommon recruit upmarket stars for launch of new streaming service

ITV’s is best known for shows like I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! that bring together a bunch of C-listers (and Matt Hancock) – but they’ve brought out a classier collection of stars for the launch of streaming service ITVX.

Matthew Macfadyen, Helena Bonham Carter and John Boyega have a load of Oscars, Emmys and Baftas between them, and they all put on good, funny performances in Uncommon’s launch ads.

Meanwhile, the message about ITVX being “fresh” and “free” comes across loud and clear.

John Boyega, who has curated a collection of his favourite films for the service, said: “It’s imperative that quality British drama and entertainment is made readily available to all audiences at this time. All you need for a night in watching ITVX is a blanket, popcorn, and your phone out of sight”.

It’s going to be a long, cold winter. Blankets and popcorn at the ready.

MAA creative scale: 8