Don't Miss

ITVX and Uncommon recruit upmarket stars for launch of new streaming service

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 6 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

ITV’s is best known for shows like I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! that bring together a bunch of C-listers (and Matt Hancock) – but they’ve brought out a classier collection of stars for the launch of streaming service ITVX.

Matthew Macfadyen, Helena Bonham Carter and John Boyega have a load of Oscars, Emmys and Baftas between them, and they all put on good, funny performances in Uncommon’s launch ads.

Meanwhile, the message about ITVX being “fresh” and “free” comes across loud and clear.

John Boyega, who has curated a collection of his favourite films for the service, said: “It’s imperative that quality British drama and entertainment is made readily available to all audiences at this time. All you need for a night in watching ITVX is a blanket, popcorn, and your phone out of sight”.

It’s going to be a long, cold winter. Blankets and popcorn at the ready.

MAA creative scale: 8

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.