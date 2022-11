0 Shares Share

Lidl somehow plays second fiddle to Aldi in the UK, not least in its advertising. While we await the next coming of Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot, Lidl and agency Accenture Song (presumably Karmarama as was) offer us a Christmas be-jumpered bear.

Such winsome creature are popular – Paddington is everywhere, bear burn-out maybe – but hard to see what this social media bear says about Lidl.

MAA creative scale: 3.