House 337 launches Native Social & Content practice

House 337 is launching social-first practice Native Social & Content. The new practice will offer brands editorially-led social campaigns and content partnerships plus digital advertising, brand-funded programming, influencer and creator marketing and same-day production.

It will be headed by executive director Matthew Harrington, a former head of brand advertising for Red Bull. Harrington says: “We’ve had an incredibly successful first year tapping into a very specific requirement from clients for social-first ideation and production, and we are looking forward to developing these achievements as Native Social & Content. We are building a unique team of social media influencers, creators and writers who can offer brands a full service when it comes to authentic and powerful editorially led social campaigns and content.”

House 337 CEO Phil Fearnley says: “House 337 is proud to offer clients a full range of marketing services and Native Social & Content is another piece in the jigsaw of our fully integrated offering. Clients can be assured that we have got everything covered to service all their needs, from TV advertising, customer experience design, digital marketing and now social media and content.

“Matthew has shown that there is huge demand for social-first content created by influencers and content creators, with a healthy dollop of ad agency thinking and strategy included. I have no doubt that under his leadership, Native Social & Content will go from strength to strength.”