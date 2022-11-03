GambleAware bets on Lucky Generals

0 Shares Share

GambleAware, described rather carefully as a “gambling harms reduction charity” (reduction is worth noting) has moved its creative business to Lucky Generals from M&C Saatchi. OmniGov (new one on us) has won the media. M&C pitched with Bountiful Cow.

GambleAware says Lucky Generals won because of its “cut-through creative and smart thinking.” The ads promote the charity’s National Gambling Treatment Service.

Tough on M&C which seemed to do a good job in an over the top way – but at least you noticed the ads.

M&C says: “We are extremely proud of the highly effective, award-winning work we have created over the past four years for GambleAware. It’s been so rewarding to have seen the impact of our work in delivering meaningful change among those affected by gambling harms.”

GambleAware is funded by the betting industry,