Ex-Goldman Sachs exec is Digitas’ first chief growth officer

Digitas UK has recruited its first chief growth officer, Sarah Hackett, who previously spent nine years at Goldman Sachs as corporate engagement officer.

Hackett has since done shorter stints working at digital agencies Zone and Head, but it’s notable that she moved into advertising from investment banking – and stayed.

The talent crisis has inevitably led to some people in advertising being promoted beyond their abilities/experience, but this shows that there’s an alternative, and that smart people can be tempted into the industry, although they probably want paying properly.

72andSunny also hired creatively last year with the appointment of global chief growth officer Damaune Journey, who had previously worked in the medical, engineering and security industries.

And Digitas recently appointed a new CEO from outside the London agency bubble: Jennifer Berry, from fellow Publicis Groupe agency Razorfish New York, is an Australian who worked in her home country as well in the US.

Berry and Hackett will have a job to keep up the momentum at Digitas established by outgoing CEO Dani Bassil, who returns to Australia at Christmas, but the agency is doing OK with new business this year from BT/EE, Crocs and Norwegian Cruise Lines, and bigger remits from existing clients.

Hackett said: “I am thrilled to join a thriving, future-facing business with a proven track record of delivering growth and innovation for so many great brands. This is an exciting opportunity to re-introduce our unique, integrated capabilities as brands look to bolster and secure their customer relationships for the future. Watch this space.”

Matt Holt, chief strategy officer of Digitas UK said, “In this next phase of our growth, Sarah will be key to helping Digitas elevate our position in the market and unlock new opportunities. We’re delighted to have her onboard.”